Fire crews fend off flames in southwestern Alberta

Crews were unable to stop the flames from spreading along both sides of Highway 6 and the fire burned until early Tuesday.

"Strong gusty winds continue to be in the forecast for the region, which has proved to be a challenge to firefighting efforts and we'll be monitoring that through the day," he said.

Rain in the forecast for later this week should help, he added.

"Whenever we do get (precipitation), that is a good firefighting day and we will make progress on that."

Blood officials ordered everyone out early Tuesday from homes and apartments in the extreme southwest corner of the reserve. Fire Chief Oscar Cotton said that affected about 50 homes and 100 people were in the evacuation centre.

"The only problem that we really have is the massive amount of smoke we're getting from that fire," Cotton said.

Lockey Craig, who has property just east of the park, drove down with his wife from Calgary on Monday night when it looked like the situation was worsening.

They managed to load some photo albums and other keepsakes into his vehicle before the area was put under an evacuation order late Monday night. Craig figures he got 2 1/2 hours of sleep at a niece's house in nearby Cardston.

He said when he was at his property, he could see smoke billowing out from the mountains in the park and there was ash falling from the sky.

"We live at least 10 kilometres away from the (park) gate and it looked like it was snowing."

Craig is the president of Waymarker Hospitality, which owns several hotels and restaurants within the park's townsite, He said the park's closure during one of the busiest tourist months will hurt.

"It is what it is. I'm very sad about what's happened," he said. "I'm very sad about the whole backcountry. Nothing we can do, though."

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna praised the work of firefighters on the ground.

"It has been a tough situation," she said outside a cabinet meeting in St. John's, N.L. "It was a tough night and they've been working extremely hard."

Shell Canada said it was keeping a close eye on its sour gas plant operation in the area.

The company said it planned to gradually shut in wells and facilities close to the flames. Staff doing the work were being accompanied by fire suppression teams to ensure safety.

— By Lauren Krugel in Calgary, with files from Ken Trimble and John Cotter in Edmonton and Sue Bailey in St John's.

By The Canadian Press