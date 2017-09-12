The answer to everything

“We can surround sound every building to create a unique experience,” Doyle said, pointing to VIP mezzanines above.

The Factory will eventually connect to Studio 42, a 14,000-square-foot building that Doyle sees being complementary to larger-scale shows.

“It could be a breakout room for a lecture hall or for vendors at a concert to keep them separate from the main room,” he said.

Another crane formerly used to build nuclear reactor plates will remain.

“You could hang a house in the middle of the room if you wanted to,” Doyle said, standing in the spot where the milling machine used to be located.

Smaller wall cranes are also being kept intact and could also prove purposeful for displays, he said.

Overall design of the new facilities is intended to accommodate art where possible. Portions of Lot 42’s exterior are being spruced up with new gardens, and some spectacular graffiti art adorns rear-facing walls. Doyle wants to “go 360” with the graffiti project eventually.

Yet preserving the old, industrial feel of the buildings was also a priority.

“The hardest part about doing all this is cleaning it up without cleaning it up, and without taking the natural beauty out of it,” Doyle said.

Some building columns have been speckled to look like splattered oil.

“We’ve been grinding the floor since January,” he said. “We had it all polished and then we ripped it up. There’s probably 15 different types of concrete here from over the years, there’s a bit of woodblock flooring and metal strips, and we wanted to show all that. We’ve kept the character of the original floor.”

The property, which spans 17 acres, also includes a full-service gym and the 17,000-square-foot Athlete’s Factory — a training facility with artificial turf, pitching mounds and machines that can be rolled back to accommodate games of soccer and lacrosse. A hard-surface area can be converted into courts for volleyball and badminton, or nets can be set up for floor hockey and basketball.

The facility is currently being rented out by local sports groups such as the Tri-City Giants, but Doyle said he expects it to be used for corporate, team-building events as well.

“You can have your presentation over here with a little bit of lunch and then go hit some balls or jump in the bubble balls,” he said.

Another room called The Workshop is going to become a quintessential “man cave,” with a projected screen and mini-bar that can be rented for smaller parties or company gatherings. A catering agreement reached with B Hospitality will enable organizers to access a wide variety of food options on site.

“We built this to complement everything that goes on in town,” said Doyle. “With the expansion of the airport, the LRT coming in, Google’s new building downtown — things are happening here. And if we don’t have a place to show our stuff off, then another city’s going to get it.”

The Communitech Hub in downtown Kitchener is already planning to grow its annual tech conference at Lot 42 in May. The event held at Bingemans in the past will be expanding to three days and attendance is expected to more than double to approximately 2,000 people.

Next year’s “urban” focus aims to tackle global issues with international industry leaders who will see a bigger roster of local talent on display, said Steve Currie, Communitech’s vice president of strategy.

He said Lot 42 was chosen as the main venue because organizers were blown away by its potential.

The conference, dubbed Communitech 151, builds on the tech hub’s address at 151 Charles Street, but also follows Canada’s 150th anniversary. “Really the focus is what comes in the next 150 years,” Currie said.

As for Lot 42, if you’re a Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy fan, the number 42 has the answer to everything, Doyle quipped.

But much like the name of the tech conference, Lot 42 builds off its street address, 41 Ardelt Drive, as the next step in its evolution. And Doyle hopes it will at least provide a lot of answers for people, if not all.

The logo for Lot 42 is multi-coloured, each colour representing a theme — arts, technology, manufacturing, athletics and community.

Other amenities planned on site include a small craft brewing facility and a coffee and wine bar.

“We have parents who come to the Athlete Factory and dance studio each evening, and so they’ll be able to come here and enjoy a glass of wine or grab a bite to eat for supper,” Doyle said.

He added that the area could be converted into a vending station eventually. That is, when outdoor concerts are held at the back of the property, which is capable of holding up to 25,000 people.

But that’s next year’s focus, Doyle said.

“Everyone’s been driving past this building since the highway’s been built. It’s been here before the highway, and it’s something we can be proud of,” he said. “I think we’re doing a good job of not only keeping the history, but bringing it into a new world.”

Lot 42 will be hosting Oktoberfest events and the grand opening is slated to take place Oct. 21. Visit lot42.ca to register for the party.



