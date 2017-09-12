UK engineers launch 'sewer war' against giant fat blob

LONDON — British engineers say they have launched a "sewer war" against a giant fat blob clogging London's sewers.

Thames Water officials said Tuesday it is likely to take three weeks to dissolve the outsize fatberg.

They caution against expecting quick results as the fatberg is 250 yards long and weighs as much as 11 double-decker busses.

The unsavoury blob consists of congealed wet wipes, diapers, fat and oil.