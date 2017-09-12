Region looks for feedback on proposed GRT changes

There’s one thing for sure — once the Ion light rail transit system is running, there will be changes to bus routes.

But when it comes to the scope of those changes, it’s still up in the air. And the Region of Waterloo wants public opinion on the plans.

As part of the 2017-2021 five-year business plan for Grand River Transit, regional staff have concluded that there will likely be unnecessary duplication of services once the Ion is up and running.

To gather public feedback, the region has scheduled a number of public consultation opportunities for residents to voice their needs.

The region has planned a number of major changes to take effect once Ion is launched, including an iXpress between Fairway Station and Cambridge’s Ainslie Street. The bus will be dubbed the “Ion bus” and will connect Cambridge to the Ion system.

Some downtown Kitchener routes will also be rerouted from the Charles Street terminal to transfer at nearby Ion stations.

In Phase 2 of the plan, scheduled for September 2018, changes will include improved service to Conestoga College, including the 201 iXpress extension from Block Line Station to Conestoga College, which will replace the current Route 116.

“This is a very intensive update and it’s really all about updating rapid transit with conventional transit and we’re trying to get people’s opinions on routing,” said planning and works committee chair Tom Galloway.

Out of the seven locations for public meetings, three are major educational institutions in Waterloo Region — Conestoga College, Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo.

Galloway said the reason for that boils down to ridership.