Toronto and New York stock markets higher

TORONTO — North American stock markets gained ground in late-morning as the loonie slipped against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.04 points to 15,086.34, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.67 points to 22,109.04. The S&P 500 index was up 3.83 points to 2,491.94 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 4.05 points to 6,436.32.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.35 cents US, down from an average price of 82.45 cents US on Monday.