Man charged in homicide, assault case

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A 35-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man has been charged in a weekend incident that left a man dead and two people injured.

Police say they were called to a home (on Syndicate Avenue) on Sunday morning and found a man had died and a 25-year-old man and 23-year-old woman had been assaulted.

They say Nazareth Alexander Nelson was arrested Monday night and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He made a first appearance in court Tuesday and was remanded until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 13.