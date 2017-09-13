Canopy Growth to supply Australian company

SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) has signed an agreement with AusCann Group Holdings Ltd. to be its exclusive supplier of medical cannabis for the Australian market.

Canada's largest licensed cannabis producer says it will start with the transfer of a range of medicines for research and commercialization in Australia.

The deal allows Canopy to pursue other Australian opportunities.

The agreement follows a partnership deal last year that saw Canopy take stake in AusCann in exchange for expertise in a number of areas including production, quality assurance and operations.