Pet of the Week: Donald the Cat

Meet this suave, young fellow, Donald. He's looking for a home that can give him some quiet time to get adjusted.

Donald can be a little bit shy at first but ultimately just adores some one-on-one attention.

Come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today to spend some quality time with him, or other pets available for adoption. Visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, or call 519-745-5615.