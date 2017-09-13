Cost of animal control jumps 48%

The city plans on entering into a new, four-year contract with the humane society that would see the annual, base cost jump by almost 50 per cent, to $913,000.
“In previous years, the contract that was negotiated … it was not adequate funding for them to continue performing the services,” according to the city’s director of bylaw enforcement, Gloria MacNeil.
“Therefore, if we would like to maintain the current levels of services with them, this is what’s being proposed as the cost that’s required,” she told the city’s community services and infrastructure committee.
The new contract is modelled differently than in the past as revenue from the dog-licensing program, administered by the humane society, hasn’t sustained operations as hoped.
The city will be forgiving a $209,335 remittance for 2016.
“I think it’s kind of getting sloughed by,” said Coun John Gazzola, who questioned why the report and staff recommendation appeared as a motion of consent after a lengthy caucus discussion.
“I appreciate and understand the reason for it, the necessity for it. I don’t like it, but I understand it. I’m just trying to make it clear for everybody to understand, to see where we’re going and why," he said.
“This problem has bothered us for the last 35, 40 years. It’s really a difficult thing to deal with.”
A report last summer called on the city to cover a $137,000 shortfall in licensing revenue because attempts to inform and educate the public about the licensing program hadn’t translated to more sales.
No one knows exactly how many dogs live in the City of Kitchener. Estimates are between 45,000 and 50,000, but according to city staff, only a small fraction – between 14,000 and 15,000 — are issued licences by the humane society.
“Moving forward, what they’ve done is asked the rate to be based on a per capita (humans) basis, which is in line with what other municipalities are doing,” MacNeil said.
The new contract is structured to allow the humane society to retain dog licensing revenue over $445,000, if any, collected in 2018, which is intended to help fulfill its obligation to pay the city $209,000 of revenue collected in 2017, under the current contract.
New contract terms also include a $10,000/year licensing program augmentation fund to try new ideas and initiatives for growing the dog-licensing program.
Coun. Frank Etherington wondered why cats aren’t licensed.
“Considering all of the needs in this community, I’m horrified at this total cost to take care of animals, and I‘m not an animal hater,” he said. “I think it’s time we looked at this and brought it into some kind of balance.”
Even though committee chair Coun. Bil Ioannidis ruled the question invalid, Etherington said he’ll ask the same question again at the next council meeting.
But Coun. Scott Davey said there really isn’t much choice.
“We either go with the deal we have here or we go with someone much more expensive, or we don’t look after the animals in our community,” he said.
“Either we go with this contract or set up shop ourselves, and I don’t think we want to go that way,” said Ioannidis.
“Overall we’ve a good relationship with the humane society,” MacNeil said. “We haven’t had any issue in terms of service from them.
“It just comes down to compensation issue.”
