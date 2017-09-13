Cost of animal control jumps 48%

“Moving forward, what they’ve done is asked the rate to be based on a per capita (humans) basis, which is in line with what other municipalities are doing,” MacNeil said.

The new contract is structured to allow the humane society to retain dog licensing revenue over $445,000, if any, collected in 2018, which is intended to help fulfill its obligation to pay the city $209,000 of revenue collected in 2017, under the current contract.

New contract terms also include a $10,000/year licensing program augmentation fund to try new ideas and initiatives for growing the dog-licensing program.

Coun. Frank Etherington wondered why cats aren’t licensed.

“Considering all of the needs in this community, I’m horrified at this total cost to take care of animals, and I‘m not an animal hater,” he said. “I think it’s time we looked at this and brought it into some kind of balance.”

Even though committee chair Coun. Bil Ioannidis ruled the question invalid, Etherington said he’ll ask the same question again at the next council meeting.

But Coun. Scott Davey said there really isn’t much choice.

“We either go with the deal we have here or we go with someone much more expensive, or we don’t look after the animals in our community,” he said.

“Either we go with this contract or set up shop ourselves, and I don’t think we want to go that way,” said Ioannidis.

“Overall we’ve a good relationship with the humane society,” MacNeil said. “We haven’t had any issue in terms of service from them.

“It just comes down to compensation issue.”