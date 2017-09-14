Roots files for IPO, plans big expansion

The company's IPO comes against "a favourable backdrop," said Craig Fehr, principal investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

Investor sentiment is quite positive, equity markets have a lot of momentum behind them and stock prices are up across the board, he said.

Additionally, Roots disclosed financial growth in its preliminary prospectus that's quite strong, he said, a good sign that its managing ongoing disruption to the retail industry by the rise of e-commerce and other factors.

The retailer is following in the footsteps of other Canadian fashion companies, including recent initial public offerings by Vancouver-based Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Toronto-based winter-coat maker Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS).

Shares in Canada Goose have soared more than 40 per cent since they began trading earlier this year, however Aritzia shares have struggled and fallen well below their IPO price. The shares debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Oct. 2016, with an IPO price of $16, but are currently trading below $14.

Fehr said the different paths of those retailers may demonstrate that a company with a niche offering like Canada Goose is more likely to succeed.

Investors may be more comfortable betting on a luxury retailer whose parkas sell for upwards of $1,400, added Szames, than on Aritzia, which sells its goods at a price range where many retailers are struggling.

Roots, which points to its leather goods and footwear products as a possible area of expansion, could position itself in a high price bracket, Szames said.

However, both IPOs had one thing in common, she said, highlight that each stock soared on the first day of trading.

Szames anticipates Roots will be seen as a similarly hot item.

"We're going to see that surge," she said, adding no one can predict what will happen next.

By The Canadian Press