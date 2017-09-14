What happened at dinner? Trump, Dems don't see eye to eye

Separately, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill had said after the White House dinner "the president was clear he would press for the wall but separate from this agreement."

Either way, it was the second time in two weeks that Trump cut out Republicans to reach a deal with Pelosi and Schumer. A person briefed on the meeting, who spoke on condition anonymity about the private get-together, said the deal specifies bipartisan legislation that would provide eventual citizenship for the young immigrants.

House Republicans would normally rebel over such an approach, which many view as amnesty for lawbreakers. It remains to be seen how conservatives' loyalty to Trump would affect their response to a policy they would have opposed under other circumstances.

The House's foremost immigration hard-liner, GOP Rep. Steve King of Iowa, made clear that he was not happy.

Addressing Trump over Twitter, King wrote that if the reports were true, "Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible."

Earlier Wednesday, during a White House meeting with moderate House members from both parties, Trump had urged lawmakers to come up with a bipartisan solution.

"We want to see if we can do something in a bipartisan fashion so that we can solve the DACA problem and other immigration problems," he said.

The president said he would be open to separating the wall issue from the question of the younger immigrants, as long as the wall got dealt with eventually.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, in an Associated Press interview Wednesday, said "kicking these 800,000 kids out to countries that they've probably not been to since they were toddlers, in countries that speak languages they may not even know, is not in our nation's interest."

Added Ryan, R-Wis.: "So I do believe that there's got to be a solution to this problem."

Trump, deeply disappointed by Republicans' failure to make good on years of promises to repeal the Obama-era health law, infuriated many in his party last week when he reached a three-month deal with Schumer and Pelosi to raise the debt ceiling, keep the government running and speed relief to states affected by recent hurricanes.

"More and more we're trying to work things out together," Trump said Wednesday, calling the development a "positive thing" for both parties.

"If you look at some of the greatest legislation ever passed, it was done on a bipartisan manner. And so that's what we're going to give a shot," he said.

