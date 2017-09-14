NDP call for expanded long-term care inquiry

TORONTO — Ontario's New Democrats say they want to expand the scope of a public inquiry into safety and security in the province's long-term care homes.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the party has introduced a private member's bill that will ask the government to broaden its approach while reviewing the system.

In August, the province launched a public inquiry into the policies, procedures and oversight of long-term care homes.

The review will focus on systemic issues that may have contributed to the assault and deaths of residents under the care of nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer.