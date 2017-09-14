Where is the body of John Franklin?

GJOA HAVEN , Nunavut — The man who guided searchers to the wreck of John Franklin's flagship may have one more surprise left up his parka sleeve.

"I believe that Franklin is in a vault on King William Island," says Louie Kamookak, an Inuit historian who has spent 30 years correlating stories collected from elders with European logbooks and journals.

The mystery that surrounds the Franklin Expedition is one of the great legends of Arctic exploration. The ships Erebus and Terror set out from England in 1845 with 129 men to search for the Northwest Passage, but they never returned.

Little by little, the Franklin story is coming together.