Six-year-old dies after attack by dog

RICETON, Sask. — RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died in a dog attack outside a home in a southeastern Saskatchewan hamlet.

Mounties say officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a call on Thursday evening in Riceton, where the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say two large-breed dogs, reported to be Alaskan malemutes, were seized.

The animals have since been destroyed.

RCMP say the boy knew the dogs.

Police say it is not clear whether one or both of the animals were involved or what may have prompted the attack.

The family has asked for privacy and the name of the child is not being released.

In 2014, the same breed of dog was involved when a seven-year-old girl was mauled at a rural Manitoba home. She did not survive.

Riceton is about 50 kilometres southeast of Regina.

By The Canadian Press