Thousands could be hit by Equifax hack: CAA

Equifax Inc. said last Thursday that a security breach occurred over the summer that compromised the private information of up to 143 million Americans, along with a undisclosed number of Canadians.

But the company has not provided further details, including how many Canadians may have been exposed. However, Equifax Canada's customer service agents have told callers that only Canadians who have had dealings in the United States are likely to have had their information compromised in the data breach. That includes those who have lived, worked or applied for credit south of the border.

The company has provided consumers in the U.S. with a website that shows whether they are at risk of identity theft and is allowing them to monitor their files for free for one year.

But the online database does not provide Canadians with accurate information because it is based on U.S. social security numbers. The Equifax Canada website says it costs $19.95 per month for the same monitoring service.

Toronto lawyer Frances Macklin said she is frustrated that Canadians are more in the dark than U.S. consumers and questioned why there isn't a dedicated portal for consumers north of the border.

"We're equally affected. Just because I don't have a social security number, I don't get access to information," said the partner at Gowlings law firm. "I'm completely bewildered by that."

Communications expert Warren Weeks believes Equifax could not have handled this issue in a worse way.

"We're talking about the gateway to all of your financial information in your life," said Weeks, owner of communications firm Weeks Media Group.

"And Canadians, in specific, don't know if they've been targeted or not or they've been impacted or not? I think in 2017, that's unacceptable."

However, he added, it's common for a Canadian subsidiary to be told to keep tight-lipped by its U.S. parent when issues arise.

Equifax may be under more regulatory pressure in the U.S. than in Canada, said Tamir Israel, a staff lawyer with the Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic in Ottawa.

The U.S. has federal regulations in place that govern credit reporting companies such as Equifax, which outline both proper business practices and identity theft, Israel said.

"If they don't deal with this issue appropriately, [that law] is likely to get expanded to address whatever shortcomings they had."

In Canada, credit reporting agencies are regulated by individual provinces and territories, he added.

"Because of that mismatch, it falls through the cracks a little."

By Armina Ligaya and David Hodges, The Canadian Press