Central bank's messaging under scrutiny

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada governor's communications style is under a microscope — but the jury's still out on whether he needs to change his strategy.

There's a range of opinions at a Bank of Canada conference today about governor Stephen Poloz's messaging approach ahead of his interest-rate decisions — including a hike last week that caught some analysts by surprise.

Some forecasters have been openly critical of Poloz for not offering more-explicit signals about his intentions in the lead-up to last week's announcement.

They say the fact that the bank made no public remarks for eight weeks before last week's rate increase caused significant market uncertainty.