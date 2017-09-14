Student voice added to writing contest on gender equity

The contest is a win-win for the university and high school students, he added.

“It just gives them an opportunity to introduce a theme that’s important to kids, important to society and embed it in their learning. And it gives kids an opportunity to showcase their talent at the university level.”

The theme of this year’s contest is intersections, challenging contestants to “consider how gender equity fits into the larger equity story.”

Finalists from each of the three categories will be chosen by a panel of judges at the local school board and then entered in the university’s youth contest category. The deadline for entry is Oct. 20.

The youth winners will be announced on International Women’s Day on March 8, with selected submissions published in a special university anthology on gender equity. Youth category winners will also be special guests at the university’s International Women’s Day dinner.

It is unfortunate gender equity is still an issue, acknowledged Manning, who added there’s hope for change.

“It is sad,” he said, “but society is changing and these are conversations that we now know we have to have.”

While girls and women may be the only obvious ambassadors for this equity movement, Manning said males also need to take a leading role by discussing the impact that male privilege has on other genders. Boys and men need to stand up and “own that privilege” and create more equity in the world.

Today’s youth will hopefully play a large role in defining the future of equity, he believes, and that tomorrow starts with education today.

“It’s about creating a new future, giving kids an education so that they can go forward with knowledge and begin to shape the world in which they live.”

For more information about the HeForShe writing contest visit the board’s website at https://goo.gl/DrVus8 or view the contest flyer at https://goo.gl/jwAeGm.