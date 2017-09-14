Authority over unlicensed massage parlours expanded

And provided they adhere with various stipulations, businesses are now allowed to carry adult goods without a licence, as long as those products don’t exceed five per cent of the total store area.

“What we are seeing is businesses that typically didn’t carry these types of products are now carrying these types of products that you found at the Love Shop, which is why we made the change,” Fylactou said.

She said more comprehensive review of the bylaw is in staff’s work plan for 2019.

Ed Reiber, manger of a Love Shop in Cambridge, argues a more thorough analysis might benefit the city.

Reiber came before council last Monday to appeal a licence for a new Love Shop at 2399 Kingsway Dr.

While the store requires a zone change or minor variance, it also fell within 400 metres of an adult massage parlour, which is prohibited under the current bylaw.

Reiber said there’s really no entertainment offered at the Love Shop whatsoever, save for the products people purchase to enjoy at home.

“Before there used to be the old, seedy porn store where you could go in, rent a movie, go into a room watch the movie, drop it off and leave,” he said. “Now we’re more of an upscale store. You walk in, you shop, just like any other retail store or whatever. You’re just buying adult goods and you go home.”

Not even the owners of the nearby massage parlour opposed the Love Shop’s application, which is a relatively small operation in comparison, Reiber said.

“We’re looking at roughly a 7,000- to 10,000-square-foot space for the store,” he said. “That’s a lot of difference in tax dollars for the city.”

Coun. Scott Davey said he doesn’t believe in government-imposed morality in such instances and council voted to approve the licence subject only to the required zone change.

A similar mindset might be needed moving forward, Reiber warned.

“With the changes in society, people don’t go out anymore,” he said. “They stay home.”



