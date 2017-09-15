NewsAlert:Home sales to fall 5% in 2017:CREA

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association has downgraded its sales forecast for the year. It now expects sales to fall 5.3 per cent year-over-year, with 506,900 properties changing hands, or 20,000 fewer than previously forecast in June. It projects sales in British Columbia and Ontario to fall by about 10 per cent in 2017, compared to record highs set in 2016. August home sales were down 9.9 per cent, year-over-year.

By The Canadian Press