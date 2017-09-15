Province announces $5.3 million for Conestoga Meat Packers

The province has announced $5.3 million for Conestoga Meat Packers to help the company purchase leading-edge equipment that will almost double its meat processing capacity.
The investment announced Friday, part of Ontario’s Jobs and Prosperity Fund, will help boost the company’s productivity and expand its pork processing capacity by 86 per cent, creating 170 new jobs at its Breslau facility.
“This investment will help Conestoga build a state-of-the-art processing facility, facilitating more high-quality product for markets in Canada and around the world,” said Arnold Drung, company’s president, in a press release.
“This will solidify the future for our 157 Ontario farmer owners and their families, as well as our 900 employees.”
Daiene Vernile, MPP for Kitchener Centre, made the announcement today in Breslau on behalf of Jeff Leal, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
According to Brad Duguid, Minister of Economic Development and Growth, the investment illustrates exactly why the Jobs and Prosperity Fund was created — “to partner with ambitious companies that are innovating, boosting productivity and growing exports in Ontario’s key economic sectors.”
Conestoga Meat Packers is Ontario’s second largest pork processor and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Progressive Pork Producers Co-operative Inc., a co-operative of 157 southwestern Ontario hog producers.
The Jobs and Prosperity Fund helps secure private sector investment and is providing $2.7 billion over 10 years to enhance productivity, boost innovation and grow Ontario’s exports.
Since January 2013, Ontario has announced over 25 projects with commitments totalling over $600 million, leveraging more than $6.3 billion in private sector investment.
