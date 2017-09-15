Province announces $5.3 million for Conestoga Meat Packers

The province has announced $5.3 million for Conestoga Meat Packers to help the company purchase leading-edge equipment that will almost double its meat processing capacity.

The investment announced Friday, part of Ontario’s Jobs and Prosperity Fund, will help boost the company’s productivity and expand its pork processing capacity by 86 per cent, creating 170 new jobs at its Breslau facility.

“This investment will help Conestoga build a state-of-the-art processing facility, facilitating more high-quality product for markets in Canada and around the world,” said Arnold Drung, company’s president, in a press release.

“This will solidify the future for our 157 Ontario farmer owners and their families, as well as our 900 employees.”