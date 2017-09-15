Study offers discount GRT passes for low income

The Region of Waterloo is looking for people to take part in a pilot study on affordable transit options.
In partnership with the University of Waterloo and the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Local Poverty Reduction Fund, the study is open to people living in Waterloo Region, with a household/family income below the Ontario Low Income Measure.
For example, two people with a household income below $31,611, or a family of four with a household income below $44,704.
Full eligibility criteria can be found at grt.ca/transitstudy.
Grand River Transit has created four different passes exclusively for the study:
• An off-peak pass for $23/month, good for travelling outside of peak hours;
• A 20-ride pass for $25/month, good for 20 rides at any time on regular GRT routes;
• A combo pass for $48/month, that combines the off-peak pass with 20 rides/month;
• An unlimited pass for $65/month.
“We want to learn more about the low income community, their travel needs and what people think about these new fare products,” said Eric Gillespie, Director, Transit Services. “This study will help us evaluate different passes and find a solution that works for people living with low income, and for the Region.”
Registration for the study closes Sept. 30. The study will start in October and last one year.
Participants will be asked to complete four surveys over the course of the year and after each survey, some participants will be randomly selected for the opportunity to purchase the discounted transit pass of their choice.
Everyone who takes part and completes all four surveys will be able to purchase their discounted pass for five months after the study ends.
To register for the study, people can sign up for an information session at grt.ca/transitstudy, or drop in to The Working Centre, 58 Queen St. S., Kitchener, or Lutherwood, 35 Dickson St., Cambridge
The Region of Waterloo is looking for people to take part in a pilot study on affordable transit options.
In partnership with the University of Waterloo and the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Local Poverty Reduction Fund, the study is open to people living in Waterloo Region, with a household/family income below the Ontario Low Income Measure.
For example, two people with a household income below $31,611, or a family of four with a household income below $44,704.
Full eligibility criteria can be found at grt.ca/transitstudy.
Grand River Transit has created four different passes exclusively for the study:
• An off-peak pass for $23/month, good for travelling outside of peak hours;
• A 20-ride pass for $25/month, good for 20 rides at any time on regular GRT routes;
• A combo pass for $48/month, that combines the off-peak pass with 20 rides/month;
• An unlimited pass for $65/month.
“We want to learn more about the low income community, their travel needs and what people think about these new fare products,” said Eric Gillespie, Director, Transit Services. “This study will help us evaluate different passes and find a solution that works for people living with low income, and for the Region.”
Registration for the study closes Sept. 30. The study will start in October and last one year.
Participants will be asked to complete four surveys over the course of the year and after each survey, some participants will be randomly selected for the opportunity to purchase the discounted transit pass of their choice.
Everyone who takes part and completes all four surveys will be able to purchase their discounted pass for five months after the study ends.
To register for the study, people can sign up for an information session at grt.ca/transitstudy, or drop in to The Working Centre, 58 Queen St. S., Kitchener, or Lutherwood, 35 Dickson St., Cambridge
The Region of Waterloo is looking for people to take part in a pilot study on affordable transit options.
In partnership with the University of Waterloo and the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Local Poverty Reduction Fund, the study is open to people living in Waterloo Region, with a household/family income below the Ontario Low Income Measure.
For example, two people with a household income below $31,611, or a family of four with a household income below $44,704.
Full eligibility criteria can be found at grt.ca/transitstudy.
Grand River Transit has created four different passes exclusively for the study:
• An off-peak pass for $23/month, good for travelling outside of peak hours;
• A 20-ride pass for $25/month, good for 20 rides at any time on regular GRT routes;
• A combo pass for $48/month, that combines the off-peak pass with 20 rides/month;
• An unlimited pass for $65/month.
“We want to learn more about the low income community, their travel needs and what people think about these new fare products,” said Eric Gillespie, Director, Transit Services. “This study will help us evaluate different passes and find a solution that works for people living with low income, and for the Region.”
Registration for the study closes Sept. 30. The study will start in October and last one year.
Participants will be asked to complete four surveys over the course of the year and after each survey, some participants will be randomly selected for the opportunity to purchase the discounted transit pass of their choice.
Everyone who takes part and completes all four surveys will be able to purchase their discounted pass for five months after the study ends.
To register for the study, people can sign up for an information session at grt.ca/transitstudy, or drop in to The Working Centre, 58 Queen St. S., Kitchener, or Lutherwood, 35 Dickson St., Cambridge