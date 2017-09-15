Ontario city councillor faces corruption charge

TIMMINS, Ont. — A Timmins, Ont., city councillor is facing a corruption charge.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., police say they were called in earlier this month by Timmins police to help investigate criminal allegations against a member of Timmins city council.

It is alleged a man approached a business in Timmins on Aug. 25 and solicited a sales transaction that would benefit him personally in exchange for his assistance as a member of council.

Investigators say 54-year-old Richard Dubeau of Timmins was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of corruption of a municipal official.