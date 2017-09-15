Missing Quebec boy found alive in Ontario

MONTREAL — A six-year-old boy who had gone missing along with his father after the child's mother was found dead in Quebec has been found safe in Ontario, police said Friday.

Ugo Fredette, 41, and his son, Louka Fredette, had disappeared Thursday afternoon.

The boy, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, was found Friday around 5 p.m. in Griffith, Ont., about 150 kilometres west of Ottawa.

"We had an end that everyone hoped for," Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Martine Asselin told reporters moments after the child was found. "Young Louka was found safe and sound by the (Ontario Provincial Police).