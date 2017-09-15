Health Canada comes down hard on trans fats

OTTAWA — Health Canada is taking the final steps toward a ban on the main source of artificial trans fats in Canadian diets.

The department says it is banning partially hydrogenated oils or PHOs, which are the main source of industrially produced trans fats in all food sold in the country, including those foods prepared in restaurants.

The oils are used in the production of pastries, other baked goods and some packaged goods as a means of extending shelf life.

The ban will come into force on Sept. 15, 2018, in order to give the food industry enough time to find suitable alternatives.