Advocates urge Canada to do more for Rohingya

OTTAWA — At least 250 people rallied on Parliament Hill today to demand the Canadian government do more than use their words to call for an end to the atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The powerful military in Myanmar is accused of burning down the homes of 400,000 Rohingya Muslims, forcing the persecuted minority to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh as refugees.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the celebrated de facto leader of Myanmar, has come under harsh international criticism for failing to speak out against the violence.

Many of those gathered in Ottawa were demanding the Liberal government strip Suu Kyi of her honorary Canadian citizenship.