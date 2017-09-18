Man jumps on alligator near campsite to aid police capture

GLOCESTER, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have captured an alligator hanging out near a campground.

WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2y8pvob ) reports that motorists spotted the 4-foot-long alligator near the Holiday Acres Campground in Glocester on Saturday.

Police, animal control and the state Department of Environmental Management responded to the scene after receiving calls.

Police caught the wayward reptile with the help of a man who jumped on top of it. Authorities say no one was hurt during the capture.