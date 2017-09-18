'Food forest' looks to expand in Victoria Park

Other initiatives already underway with funding announced under the city’s neighbourhood strategy earlier this year include a picnic shelter in Cherry Park, a painted crosswalk on Wilson Ave., a community garden in Stanley Park and programs for seniors and youth in the Chandler-Mowatt and Eastwood neighbourhoods, respectively.

“We have groups pursuing mural and art opportunities,” Joseph noted.

“There’s definitely lots going and I think the more projects that come out and get reported on, the more people might think ‘Oh, I can do that on my street or in my backyard.”

The Victoria Park Neighbourhood Association established an “action plan team” and hosted a street party to come up with a list of seven projects that was whittled to four, before being put to the community as part of an online survey.

“So we’re just looking to neighbours to see if we’re on the right track,” Bowman said.

Joseph said consensus building is an important part of the process. Prior to project approval city staff looks to ensure nearby property owners are supportive.

Legal parameters and the need for permits are also part of staff’s checklist, however the whole process is ultimately designed to make things easier for people, Joseph said.

A staff contact is assigned to every project.

“We’ll work with you, we’ll help you, we’ll walk you through the process. There’s a back-and-forth,” he said.

Among other things, the Victoria Park Neighbourhood Association is also looking to paint a crosswalk on West Avenue, a main thoroughfare for kids on their way to JF Carmichael Public School.

Partnering with the city on urban forestry initiatives is another possible option as Mother Nature in the form of ice storms and the emerald ash borer, along with and Father Time, have wreaked havoc on trees in recent years.

“I know in our neighbourhood, especially on my street, there are a number of trees that are nearing the end of their life,” Bowman said, “and once you lose them it takes a long time for them to get to the point they are now.”

Planting new ones could have a huge impact, she believes.

“That can really transform what a neighbourhood looks like, so we’re not left with these streets that are all losing their trees all at one time.”

People can visit lovemyhood.ca for more information on how to develop a project in their neighbourhood.



