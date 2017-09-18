Quebec man in Amber Alert case charged

MONTREAL — A 41-year-old man who was the subject of an Amber Alert involving his six-year-old boy has been charged in the slaying of the child's mother.

The single charge of second-degree murder was filed today at the courthouse in Saint-Jerome, Que., but the accused's court appearance has been put off.

Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday after the boy's mother was found dead inside a home in Saint-Eustache, Que.

The child and his father were stopped by police in eastern Ontario nearly 24 hours later.