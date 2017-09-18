Lawyers urge suspended sentence for cancer faker

CALGARY — A Calgary woman who pretended to have cancer and claimed to be a Fort McMurray wildfire evacuee to cash in on donations will not be going to jail.

Both the Crown and defence had asked Judge Anne Brown for the suspended sentence.

Jennifer Halford, who is 35, entered guilty pleas last year on seven counts of fraud.

She claimed she had aggressive breast cancer and that she and her family had lost everything in the northern Alberta wildfire in the spring of 2016.