Robo-adviser Wealthsimple launches in U.K.

TORONTO — Wealthsimple's robo-adviser services are now available in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, the Toronto-based company tested an invitation-only trial version of the product in the U.K.

CEO Michael Katchen says the U.K. expansion fits in with Wealthsimple's plan to build a global financial services firm.

The U.K. is Wealthsimple's second international market after launching in the United States at the end of January.