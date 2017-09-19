Vancouver board defeats plan to ban balloons

VANCOUVER — A proposed ban on balloons at any beach, park or community centre has been rejected by the Vancouver Park Board.

The ban was proposed as a way to stop balloons from entering the ocean and harming animals.

The motion, put forward by board commissioner Stuart Mackinnon, said sea and land animals frequently see deflated balloons as a source of food, especially sea turtles, birds and dolphins.

It also said strings or ribbons attached to balloons are just as harmful to animals.