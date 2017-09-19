No reports of Cdn casualties in Mexico quake

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says there are no reports of Canadian casualties following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that killed dozens in Mexico.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

Tuesday's earthquake came less than two weeks after another quake left 90 dead in the country's south, and it occurred as Mexicans commemorated the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands.

Calling the quake "devastating," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that Canada is ready to help "our friends" in Mexico.