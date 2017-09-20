NewsAlert: Man who strangled wife gets 7 years

CALGARY — A Calgary man who strangled his wife and disposed of her body after enduring what he described as years of domestic abuse has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Allan Shyback will get credit for time already served so he faces just under three more years behind bars.
Justice Rosemary Nation found Shyback guilty last spring of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple's Calgary home.
Shyback, who is 40, testified that he killed Mitchell while he was defending himself as she attacked him with a knife, and that he panicked and buried her body in the basement.
Nation said that covering up the crime was cold and calculated.
But she also found that his moral culpability was medium to low since there was no evidence of brutality and no weapon was used.
The judge suggested he can still become a contributing member of society.
Shyback told his sentencing hearing that "fear overwhelmed his sense of right" and that he is ashamed of what he did.
By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
