Trump's jabs set up 1st big US-Iran talks of his presidency

"No one would trust America again and there is no higher price to pay than this," Rouhani told NBC. "Which country would be willing to sit across the table from the United States of America and talk about international issues?"

Rouhani is set to deliver his own U.N. address on Wednesday, shortly before the nuclear meeting.

Trump has said repeatedly that he is inclined not to certify Iranian compliance after having twice found it compliant at earlier deadlines. That could mean a return of U.S. sanctions on Iran that were suspended under the agreement. Such action could lead Iran to then walk away from the deal or restart some nuclear activities it curtailed two years ago.

The rhetorical threats have worried the other countries in the agreement: Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. The Europeans, in particular, have expressed their disapproval of Trump's threats and talked about trying to lobby the U.S. to abide by the accord.

Iran rejects that it has broken the agreement, and a U.N. report this month pointed to no Iranian violations.

Under U.S. law, the president must certify to Congress every 90 days whether Iran is adhering to the agreement. If the president doesn't certify compliance, Congress has 60 days to decide whether to re-impose sanctions lifted under the agreement.

The next certification deadline is Oct. 15, and several officials and people close to the matter have described Trump as determined to "decertify" Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal at that point.

As he met Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump was asked if he would pull the U.S. out of the agreement.

"You'll see very soon," Trump said.

By Matthew Lee, The Associated Press