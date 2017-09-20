Careless drivers who kill could be fined $50K in Ontario

TORONTO — Ontario is planning to fine careless drivers who cause death up to $50,000.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca announced today that the Liberal government will introduce legislation this fall that would help crack down on careless and distracted driving.

A new offence for careless driving causing death or bodily harm would lead to a licence suspension of up to five years, fines of between $2,000 and $50,000, up to two years of jail time and six demerit points.

As well, the fines for distracted driving would increase from a maximum of $1,000 to up to $2,000 on a second conviction and up to $3,000 for third or subsequent incidents, as well as six demerit points for multiple offences.