Cullen not worried about Singh's lack of seat

OTTAWA — Veteran New Democrat MP Nathan Cullen has opted to back Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh to replace Tom Mulcair as party leader, saying he is not concerned that Singh does not hold a seat in the House of Commons.

Cullen, who himself ran against Mulcair in 2012, said Wednesday he is confident the existing team of 44 MPs in the House — including the three MPs running for leader — can hold the Liberal government to account while Singh spends time leading up to the next election connecting with Canadians.

Singh has left the door open to running in a byelection, noting he's open to ideas on "where it makes sense to run."

In 2015, the NDP was cheered for its work in the Commons prior to the election, but Justin Trudeau triumphed despite spending less time on the floor of the House, Cullen said.

"Voters, in the end, determined they had a relationship and understood his policies better than they did ours, so he's prime minister," he said. "I have no concerns at all today as I stand with Jagmeet about the concept of us going through to the next election with the incredible team that we have talked about."

Jack Layton did not have a seat when he became leader, Cullen added.

Cullen's comments and endorsement came after Mulcair said it would be a "heck of a lot better" if his successor had immediate access to the Commons in order to face off with Trudeau.

"I think it's important to have a seat in the House of Commons if we're leading a political party," Mulcair said Tuesday. "I think that ideally, you know, you should be there."

Mulcair also said questions about his lack of a federal seat came up quickly when he became Layton's Quebec lieutenant, prompting him to run in a federal byelection in 2007.

Singh's fellow leadership contender Charlie Angus, an Ontario MP, has also stressed the importance of the next leader having a seat.