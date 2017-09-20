Stop attacking wealthy, Liberal MP warns

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs are heading into their weekly caucus meeting ready for a robust discussion about a controversial plan to get rid of tax provisions used by many small businesses — a plan a number of backbenchers strongly oppose.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been sounding defiant as he makes the case for the changes, saying they are about making sure the system does not encourage wealthy Canadians to pay lower taxes than those in the middle class.

Montreal MP Nicola Di Iorio says he disagrees with the rhetoric being aimed at the wealthy, noting the Liberals campaigned for everyone.

He says the government should not engage in "class warfare" and should be careful about targeting any one group — including the rich — when making the case for its policies.