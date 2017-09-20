Ringing the bell for TheMuseum

To say David Marskell’s putting his money where his mouth is seems like a bit of an understatement.
TheMuseum’s CEO announced Wednesday he’ll be “shepherding” a whopping $1 million to his employer — the proverbial baby he’s watched evolve from a fledgling children’s museum into a popular cultural landmark at the corner of King and Queen streets in downtown Kitchener since 2006.
The money — proceeds from the sale of Lakeview Baptist Church in Mississauga, built by his parents, pastors Victor and May, in 1939 — is intended to make a bold proclamation to the Waterloo Region community:
“I am wholeheartedly investing in this organization and I believe it’s the right thing to do, so much so that I would put my parents’ legacy on the table,” Marskell told the Post. “I hope the community will see that and match it.”
After the church was sold last July, its trustees agreed to Markell’s proposal with the support of his brother Ken.
Marskell said TheMuseum grew from the same roots as his parents’ church, which had a vision and heart for youth engagement.
“Believe me, my parents were never wealthy,” Marskell said. “They were never paid at the church and I will certainly never see $1 million, so it’s great to shepherd it from one charity to another.”
A not-for-profit charity, TheMuseum now strives to be a "living, changing, experiential space of performance, exhibitions and dialogue," placing Waterloo Region on a larger cultural map; however it still isn’t financially sustainable, relying on annual municipal grants to stay afloat.
“We are at a loss situation every year,” conceded Marskell, who said his contribution will initially be placed in a restricted fund, the interest gained used to offset operations.
“The Royal Ontario Museum has been doing it for over 100 years and they probably have $50 million in their restricted fund,” he said.
“We just doubled ours from basically $1 million to $2 million, but with the stock markets the way they’ve been in recent years, that capital is eroding and it’s not a good model.”
Ultimately Marskell wants to see his money invested in exhibits and bringing people to the community, though costs often pose too big a risk.
One exhibition he was recently considering cost around $150,000US.
“I know this community deserves it and I know they would come to it, but I can’t take the risk and lay out the money if it doesn’t work due to weather or whatever reason.”
TheMuseum is also restricted from applying for federal and provincial operating funds because it doesn’t own a permanent collection. Whereas other cultural organizations and arts galleries can open their doors for free, “Our model is different and we need the gates,” Marskell said.
“I’ve always got this tin can of sustainability tied to my ankle, and it hampers things.”
The Museum also finds itself in a unique situation in that despite its financial struggles, it will have to expand eventually to serve a growing population.
Located inside the city-owned, former Goudies department store, TheMuseum currently takes up all five floors and more than 55,000 square feet of exhibition space. Its one-millionth visitor walked through the door earlier this year and annual attendance hovers around 100,000.
“We must work with footprint we have and we have looked at the possibility of expanding with an addition above,” Marskell said.
“We’ve got the perfect place at King and Queen to be a critical mass of arts and culture. That’s where I see us going.”
Marskell’s donation is now in the hands of The Museum’s board of directors who will be waiting to see what the uptake is on the community campaign before looking at strategies to generate more revenue and grow.
Marskell said he’s well aware of community efforts when it comes to local arts and culture, including the millions of dollars raised for the former children’s museum that didn’t reach initial expectations.
“But we have to work together,” Marskell believes. “It’s just too fundamentally important.
“Once we get to sustainability this organization is going to thrive and flourish and complete the Toronto-Waterloo Region cultural corridor and really put this area on the map.”
In addition to general operations, Marskell said fundraising could be used to help pay for strategic research that will take planning “past instincts” to see what really resonates best with the community.
