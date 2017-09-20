Ringing the bell for TheMuseum

“We just doubled ours from basically $1 million to $2 million, but with the stock markets the way they’ve been in recent years, that capital is eroding and it’s not a good model.”

Ultimately Marskell wants to see his money invested in exhibits and bringing people to the community, though costs often pose too big a risk.

One exhibition he was recently considering cost around $150,000US.

“I know this community deserves it and I know they would come to it, but I can’t take the risk and lay out the money if it doesn’t work due to weather or whatever reason.”

TheMuseum is also restricted from applying for federal and provincial operating funds because it doesn’t own a permanent collection. Whereas other cultural organizations and arts galleries can open their doors for free, “Our model is different and we need the gates,” Marskell said.

“I’ve always got this tin can of sustainability tied to my ankle, and it hampers things.”

The Museum also finds itself in a unique situation in that despite its financial struggles, it will have to expand eventually to serve a growing population.

Located inside the city-owned, former Goudies department store, TheMuseum currently takes up all five floors and more than 55,000 square feet of exhibition space. Its one-millionth visitor walked through the door earlier this year and annual attendance hovers around 100,000.

“We must work with footprint we have and we have looked at the possibility of expanding with an addition above,” Marskell said.

“We’ve got the perfect place at King and Queen to be a critical mass of arts and culture. That’s where I see us going.”

Marskell’s donation is now in the hands of The Museum’s board of directors who will be waiting to see what the uptake is on the community campaign before looking at strategies to generate more revenue and grow.

Marskell said he’s well aware of community efforts when it comes to local arts and culture, including the millions of dollars raised for the former children’s museum that didn’t reach initial expectations.

“But we have to work together,” Marskell believes. “It’s just too fundamentally important.

“Once we get to sustainability this organization is going to thrive and flourish and complete the Toronto-Waterloo Region cultural corridor and really put this area on the map.”

In addition to general operations, Marskell said fundraising could be used to help pay for strategic research that will take planning “past instincts” to see what really resonates best with the community.