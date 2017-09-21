News Alert: Up to 255 workers laid off at St. Catharines, Ont. GM facility

TORONTO — At least 255 workers were told they will be laid off from GM Canada's St. Catharines, Ont., auto parts plant because they don’t need the production due to a strike at the company's CAMI facility in Ingersoll, Ont., according to Unifor Local 199 in St. Catharines, Ont.

The company has confirmed they are making adjustments to production at the facility.

More coming.

By The Canadian Press