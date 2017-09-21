Teen stabbed near Toronto high school

TORONTO — A boy is in serious condition after being stabbed near a Toronto high school early Thursday afternoon.

Reports say the boy made his way into the school after being stabbed and the school was placed in a hold and secure, which has since been lifted.

Paramedics say the boy was stabbed in the torso and taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the teen was stabbed in a park near the school and officers also located a second victim who may have been Tasered.