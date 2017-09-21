168 Canadians request aid after Maria: Bibeau

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says 6,000 Canadians who were in the path of hurricane Maria were evacuated before the storm hit.

She said today 168 Canadians who chose not to leave have requested federal assistance in the wake of the devastating storm that is ravaging the Caribbean.

That number includes 147 students on the hard-hit island of Dominica, who will need to be evacuated by boat to St. Lucia before they can be brought to Canada.

Bibeau says the debris surrounding Dominica is complicating rescue efforts but adds everyone is safe and will be evacuated as soon as possible.