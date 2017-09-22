TORONTO — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is calling Ottawa's made-in-Canada approach to NAFTA negotiations a real strength as the federal government heads into the third round of talks this weekend.

Freeland is in Toronto today at the first in-person meeting of the NAFTA advisory council created in August to advise Ottawa as it renegotiates the trade agreement.

The minister says Canadians and partners have noticed Ottawa's made-in-Canada approach, with non-partisan representation from many different communities and sectors.

Council members who attended the meeting included the Conservative's former interim leader Rona Ambrose and Canadian Labour Congress president Hassan Yussuff.