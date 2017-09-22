Woman charged in death of child left in car

TORONTO — A 50-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with causing the death of a child in her care after allegedly leaving him alone in a car for several hours on a sweltering day.

While police had described the woman as a nanny at one point, they said later that her exact role was not clear. Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said the woman was tasked with dropping the four-year-old boy off at a care facility the day he died.

Hopkinson said the boy was discovered inside a car parked in the west end of Toronto early afternoon on Thursday when the outside temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius.

He said a passing citizen noticed the child inside the car, became concerned because of the temperature, and broke a window to check on his condition.

The child was rushed to hospital unconscious, but later died, police said.

Hopkinson said it's too early to say whether the heat inside the car caused the child's death, but said the case serves as a stark reminder of the perils of hot vehicles.

"We have a very hot start to our fall season," he said. "It's is a horrible reminder ... why it is so important not to leave kids or pets in a car unattended."

Hopkinson said police are still investigating the case to determine how the child came to be left in the car rather than dropped off at his destination.

He said the child had been in the vehicle for "several hours," but could not offer a more specific length of time.

Hopkinson said an autopsy being performed Friday will determine the exact cause of death. The child's name was not released.