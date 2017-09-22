Businesses brace for big impacts

From an economic stimulus standpoint, the study identified an $11-billion overall benefit to businesses.

“But if you look at the $23 billion hit to business … we still have a $12-billion problem that needs to be solved,” Challinor said.

“Many businesses are going to have to find a way to collect new revenue.”

Usually that means passing on costs to consumers, however, many won’t be able to make up losses by increasing profit margins alone, she said.

CANCEA’s analysis found higher minimum wage would put 185,000 jobs at risk and result in a net loss of 50,000 jobs, but that the overall effect of Bill 148 could be more dramatic.

Increases to vacation pay, personal emergency leaves and equal pay for equal work will take effect this January.

Laws previously said you can’t pay people differently based on their sex, “what’s been added is ‘based on employment status,’” Andree explained.

Temporary and part-time workers doing same work as full-time employees must be paid the same under new legislation, which will likely place added costs on companies who rely on temporary workers to address business fluctuations.

While there are exceptions for seniority and accumulated numbers of hours worked, the challenge for businesses will arise when they’ve got a part-time employee who’s accumulated thousands of hours, and a new, full-time hire.

“You cannot start them at a higher rate than that part-time employee,” Andree advised. “You’re going to have to do far more analysis around that issue to make sure you’re onside with the legislation.”

And while impending minimum wage increases have caused quite a stir, no one’s talking about the equal-and-opposite effect they’ll have on the rest of the workforce, Andree added.

“That is a significant problem for businesses, because if I’m the guy who’s $5 ahead on an entry-level wage rate right now and it took me five, seven, ten years to get to that level, and now Buddy the new guy is going to get a big increase over what I got, I want to stay ahead of him at that same $5 level.”

Under Bill 148, the card-based union certification process for temporary help agencies, building and home care/community services will now provide access to employee lists once the union has the support of 20 per cent.

Though no one has implicitly stated that the change is intended to bolster union certification, there’s no similar provision for employees wishing to decertify, Andree noted. It’s a controversial aspect of the bill that will surely ruffle the feathers of those who are anti-union.

“Because they are going to get very excited, I can assure you."

Provisions for parental leave are also being extended by 26 weeks — up to 18 months for birth moms and 15 months for adoptive parents and birth dads — which align with employment insurance changes announced by federal government, Andree noted.

Other costs are associated with a new domestic and sexual violence leave and potential human resources requirements could prove onerous.

Reporting requirements when it comes to vacation time and overtime are also being strengthened.

Andree said he’s already seeing an increase in claims from people who are working and performing various tasks such as checking work emails during evenings and on weekends.

“In theory they are working and are entitled to be paid,” he said. “Just because people on a salary doesn’t disentitle them to overtime.”

But it also codifies the process.

“For those of you who have sort of that convenient give and take on vacation — ‘I’m going to leave early today and make it up tomorrow or work a little extra today and take Friday off’ — this specific legislation says you will keep track of days and hours worked,” said Andree.

“One of the bigger concerns that I have is it can change the workplace dynamic, because what you’ve got now is you’ve got a trust relationship with people,” he said.

The Keep Ontario Working Coalition is proposing various policy options and “offsets” to Bill 148 such as timeline extensions and tax reductions. Visit keepontarioworking.ca.