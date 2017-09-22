North American stocks flat, loonie up

TORONTO — North American stock indexes finished the week on a flat note, as the loonie strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

Rallying gold and materials stocks weren't enough to lift Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index out of the red, which slipped 0.69 of a point to 15,454.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gave back 9.64 points to 22,349.59, while the S&P 500 index edged up 1.62 points to 2,502.22 and the Nasdaq composite index added 4.23 points to 6,426.92.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 81.19 cents US, up 0.15 of a cent.