Racist graffiti in McLennan Park spurs local resident into action

After he reported it, O’Connor went home worried about how this graffiti would affect people.

“I got into bed and it started to eat away at me,” O’Connor said.

He said there are elementary schools nearby, and children frequent the area. He wasn’t sure how long the graffiti had been there, but spoke to someone who thought it had been there for three days.

O’Connor said that since he teaches students to be proactive about their community and help others, he realized tweeting about the issue wasn’t enough.

“That’s when I decided I would head over and get some spray paint to cover it up,” O’Connor said.

He covered it completely and then wrote the inspiring message “#Not in my K-W."

He heard back from city workers the next morning. “The city was very supportive,” O’Connor said.

He had friends and people from the community reached out to him. A statement was also released from the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre For Holocaust Studies in Toronto.

They urged ongoing vigilance and quick action in these circumstances.

“It’s critical for community members to continue to report hateful graffiti to the city and police as soon as they see it. We should be guided by a zero tolerance for hate in our communities no matter what form it takes,” said president and CEO Avi Benlolo in a press release.

O’Connor thinks it’s great that people are responding to this incident, but he is concerned some of his students said they are seeing this type of graffiti more often.

“We need to keep our eyes open, and more importantly, say something if we see these things happen,” he said.