Man who attacked woman, set her on fire gets 16 years

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A Saskatchewan man who viciously attacked a homeless woman and set her on fire has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Leslie Black had pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the beating, burning and sexual assault of Marlene Bird in an alley in Prince Albert, Sask., in 2014.

Her injuries were so serious, both legs had to be amputated and she lost much of her eyesight.

Judge Stanley Loewen gave Black credit of four years, eight months for time already served, so he still faces about 11 years in prison. Loewen also ordered that Black be supervised for 10 years after he gets out because of the "bizarre" nature of the attack.

The Crown had argued for life in prison, while the defence was asking for 15 years.

Court previously heard that after the attack, Black walked to a nearby 7-Eleven and bought candy. He then walked past Bird, who was still on fire, and ignored her.

It was several hours before she was discovered, barely clinging to life, with burns so severe they exposed her facial bones and one foot attached only by a piece of skin.

Before the sentence was handed down, Black apologized in court Friday saying he was "truly sorry" for the attack. Bird, who was in court, said she was satisfied with the sentence and that Black's apology to her seemed sincere.

She said she is trying to forgive him, but it will take time.

Bird told court earlier this year that she can't do anything on her own now, including simple things such as picking a blueberry or going to the bathroom.