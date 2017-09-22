New downtown office building to house international law firm

International law firm Gowling WLG announced its moving into brand-new office space in a building set to be developed in Kitchener's downtown core.

“As a global law firm with deep roots in the Waterloo Region, we’re very excited to be joining the city’s Innovation District — an area that reflects our approach to legal services, as well as the clients we work with,” said Bryce Kraeker, managing partner of Gowling WLG’s Waterloo Region office, in a press release about the move to 345 King St. W. “We’re also delighted to be moving into a state-of-the-art building that will be steps away from the future transit hub. In making this move, we’ll be strengthening our leadership position at both ends of the burgeoning Toronto-Waterloo Region Innovation Corridor.”

The building at 345 King W. St. will be the first new Class A office building developed in downtown Kitchener in more 25 years.

The design by Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc. is for a 120,000-square foot, six-storey office building featuring at-grade retail space that would be capable of holding up to 700 employees. The 22,500-square-foot floor plates with floor to ceiling glass, high ceilings and state of the art building systems will provide new office space for Kitchener’s growing Innovation District.

Perimeter Development Corporation acquired 345 King St. W., a former municipal parking lot, in a competitive bid process earlier this year, after the city declared the land surplus.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a global firm like Gowling WLG as lead tenant for 345 King West, a much needed new office development in the Innovation District,” said Craig Beattie, partner at Perimeter. “345 King West will intensify currently underutilized properties and deliver first class new office space to meet the needs of growing companies looking to be in a terrific location close to amenities, Ion rapid transit and future transit hub at King and Victoria.”

Perimeter’s vision to blend first-class office space with new pedestrian level retail and restaurant amenities will further encourage people to shop, spend time in and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Kitchener, according to Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

“Gowling WLG has been a part of Waterloo Region for more than 30 years, and they have been a strong presence in downtown Kitchener for a large part of that history,” he said in the release. “We are thrilled that they have chosen to reaffirm their commitment to downtown Kitchener; they will be a natural fit in the Innovation District.”



