School bus driver charged in sex assault

News 03:48 PM

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — York regional police say a man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a disabled 15-year-old girl on the school bus he was driving.

Police say a parent reported Tuesday that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her school bus driver in Richmond Hill, Ont.

A police spokeswoman says investigators allege the assault occurred on the bus and the girl was the last passenger dropped off.

A 62-year-old Richmond Hill man was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Police say the accused is known to have operated a school bus for the past five years.

He is to appear in court in Newmarket, Ont., on Oct. 17.

By The Canadian Press

