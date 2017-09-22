NAFTA's Chapter 19 worth saving: Mulroney

TORONTO — Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney says it's worth saving a key dispute-settlement mechanism in NAFTA that the United States has said it wants eliminated.

Mulroney says after a meeting with Canada's foreign minister in Toronto on Friday that the private-arbitration panel system used to settle trade disagreements between the three countries is a valuable instrument.

Mulroney and his team negotiated the original North American Free Trade Agreement and fought to include this dispute-settlement mechanism in the original Canada-U.S. bilateral trade deal, called Chapter 19.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland held a two-hour meeting with Mulroney and other members of the first NAFTA negotiation team in Toronto on Friday.